Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $972.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 42.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 80.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 185,849 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.1% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 181,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 259.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

