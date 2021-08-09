WazirX Price Tops $1.38 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $439.32 million and approximately $133.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00140061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00145882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.28 or 0.99321474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00768435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

