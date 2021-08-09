Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Callon Petroleum (CPE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE):

8/5/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

7/13/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/18/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CPE opened at $32.79 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $4,952,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $7,286,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $4,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

