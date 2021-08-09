Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN: NOG) recently:

8/7/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

8/6/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

7/31/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

7/27/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

7/22/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

7/22/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

7/20/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

7/6/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

6/23/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOG opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

