Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “
Shares of WB stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. Weibo has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Weibo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
