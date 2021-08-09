Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Shares of WB stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. Weibo has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Weibo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

