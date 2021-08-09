Well Done LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $307.65. 28,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.81. The stock has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $308.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

