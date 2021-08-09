Well Done LLC Invests $329,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. 16,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

