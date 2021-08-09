Well Done LLC Sells 337 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Well Done LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.00. 35,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

