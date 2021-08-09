Well Done LLC Sells 4,611 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $375,000.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $105.12. 682,359 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

