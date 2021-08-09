Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 375.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

