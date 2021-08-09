Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 3.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,418. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $273.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

