Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,547. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

