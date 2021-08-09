Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $12.51 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after acquiring an additional 703,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.08. 141,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.92. The company has a market cap of $347.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.