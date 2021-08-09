Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $73.46. 66,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of -147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

