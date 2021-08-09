West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-5.545-$-3.879 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57 billion-$9.91 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 3,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.76.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.