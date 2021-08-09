West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-5.545-$-3.879 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57 billion-$9.91 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of West Japan Railway stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 3,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.76.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

