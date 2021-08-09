Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

WNEB opened at $8.54 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $208.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Western New England Bancorp worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNEB. Hovde Group began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

