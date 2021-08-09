Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.50 price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research report on Monday.

WTE traded down C$0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.02. 183,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,779. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.45. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$13.12 and a 12 month high of C$24.82.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9813524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

