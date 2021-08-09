Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$23.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE:WTE traded down C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$21.01. 181,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.45. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$13.12 and a 1 year high of C$24.82.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9813524 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

