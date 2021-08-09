Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $151.07 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $152.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.