Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 20.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

