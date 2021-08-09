Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VXF opened at $187.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

