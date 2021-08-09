William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PRA Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth $9,792,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

