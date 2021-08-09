William Blair Weighs in on Assurant, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.