Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 18 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.33 on Monday, hitting $628.05. 14,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,087. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $632.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $580.51. The company has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

