Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $3.09 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.36. The stock had a trading volume of 112,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.