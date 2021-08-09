Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 193 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.21. The company had a trading volume of 167,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,199. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $409.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

