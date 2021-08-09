Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,742.38. 15,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,469. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,584.89. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,083 shares of company stock valued at $217,728,794. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

