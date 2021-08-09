Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 121 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.06. 57,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,932. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

