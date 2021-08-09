Wing Price Reaches $21.29 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Wing has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. Wing has a market cap of $39.08 million and $18.91 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.29 or 0.00049041 BTC on major exchanges.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,960,941 coins and its circulating supply is 1,835,941 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

