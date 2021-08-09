WINk Reaches Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00181786 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

