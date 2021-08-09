Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $249.32

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 249.32 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 247.56 ($3.23), with a volume of 79818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.53.

About Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

