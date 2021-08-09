Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of HOOD opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.00.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
