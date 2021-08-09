Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.79.

NYSE SAIL opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.44 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $101,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

