Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys New Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $118.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

