Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 RH (NYSE:RH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $87,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RH by 516.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,731,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in RH by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH traded up $12.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $687.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.14. RH has a fifty-two week low of $292.00 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

