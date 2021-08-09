Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $681,000 in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,616,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 235.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 168,022 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 82,565 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.43. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,679. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75.

