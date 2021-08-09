Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 48,752 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,972. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

