Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.