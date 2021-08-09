WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WPP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WPP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in WPP by 39.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.