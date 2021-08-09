WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.76

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.76 and last traded at C$21.75, with a volume of 187605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIR.U shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James set a C$16.75 target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

