WT Wealth Management Acquires 1,481 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $118.40. 112,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,563. The firm has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $75.21 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

