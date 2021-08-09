WT Wealth Management Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Square were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Square by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Square by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

NYSE SQ traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.02. 191,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,497. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 241.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

