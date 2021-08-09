WT Wealth Management Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $47.80. 12,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.