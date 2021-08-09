WT Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.2% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,427. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.