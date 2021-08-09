WT Wealth Management Purchases 851 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.10. 10,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,190. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.21, a P/E/G ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

