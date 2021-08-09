WT Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

WT Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,799. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $130.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

