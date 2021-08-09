Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

