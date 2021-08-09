XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.75

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $35.35 million and $98,472.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00139631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00145270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,084.32 or 0.99779733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.88 or 0.00772695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 49,539,140 coins and its circulating supply is 47,188,679 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

