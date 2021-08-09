YAM (YAM) Price Tops $0.63

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00820603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00040564 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

