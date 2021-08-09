YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $121.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $106.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of YETI opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

